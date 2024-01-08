MSP invites 5th graders to participate in 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Michigan's 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest winner.
Michigan's 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest winner.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan fifth graders have a chance to make a difference with their artwork.

The Michigan State Police’s Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting fifth graders to participate in the 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

Organizers say the contest opens important conversations with kids about how to stay safe.

“Why do you think kids would go missing?” said Jolene Hardesty, Missing Children’s Clearinghouse analyst. “What are some things that would happen for a child to go missing? Who are the helpers? Who are their ‘big people’ that they can go to when they need something?”

Submissions are due by Feb. 2, 2024. Click here for official rules and instructions to submit your poster.

