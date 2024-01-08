Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers’ approaching playoff games will air on TV6 & FOX UP.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX UP

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on TV6

Both teams are in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs. This will be the Lions’ first-ever playoff game at Ford Field.

With the Bills vs. Dolphins game still incomplete as of this update, here is schedule for the remaining wild card games:

Browns vs. Texans - Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TV6

PIT/MIA or BUF/KC - Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock (exclusively)

PIT/BUF-MIA or BUF/MIA - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Eagles vs. Buccaneers - Monday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

