Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers’ approaching playoff games will air on TV6 & FOX UP.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX UP

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET on TV6

Both teams are in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs. This will be the Lions’ first-ever playoff game at Ford Field.

With the Bills vs. Dolphins game still incomplete as of this update, here is schedule for the remaining wild card games:

Browns vs. Texans - Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TV6

PIT/MIA or BUF/KC - Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock (exclusively)

PIT/BUF-MIA or BUF/MIA - Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Eagles vs. Buccaneers - Monday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

