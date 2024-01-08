Gravedoni’s Pizza in Neguanee celebrates ribbon cutting

Gravedoni's Pizza opened in December and celebrated its ribbon-cutting Monday.
Gravedoni's Pizza opened in December and celebrated its ribbon-cutting Monday.(Lake Superior Community Partnership)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new pizzeria in Negaunee hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

Gravedoni’s Pizza opened its doors in December.

Family and community partners gathered to celebrate the newest addition to the area. Owner and Operator Vince Gravedoni said the pizzeria uses fresh ingredients in its homemade bread, cudighi sausage, sauces, and deli meats.

The pizzeria currently employs five people. Gravedoni said business has been excellent so far.

“We had a 2.5-hour wait at one point over Christmas weekend. It is great. It’s been overwhelmingly positive and overwhelmingly busy. It’s been great,” Gravedoni said.

The pizzeria is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET. Gravedoni’s is located on Croix Street, right along the Teal Lake shoreline.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP
snow
System brings accumulating snow tomorrow
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
Gladstone Lottery
Gladstone woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

Latest News

Southern Plains winter system to bring moderate to heavy snow, gusty winds to the U.P. Tuesday.
NWS alerts to take effect Tuesday AM as snow, wind ramp up
Michigan's 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest winner.
MSP invites 5th graders to participate in 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
Delta, Menominee County offering free radon test kits for residents
The department says officers located two occupants in the home who died in the fire. The...
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood