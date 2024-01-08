Gravedoni’s Pizza in Neguanee celebrates ribbon cutting

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new pizzeria in Negaunee hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

Gravedoni’s Pizza opened its doors in December.

Family and community partners gathered to celebrate the newest addition to the area. Owner and Operator Vince Gravedoni said the pizzeria uses fresh ingredients in its homemade bread, cudighi sausage, sauces, and deli meats.

The pizzeria currently employs five people. Gravedoni said business has been excellent so far.

“We had a 2.5-hour wait at one point over Christmas weekend. It is great. It’s been overwhelmingly positive and overwhelmingly busy. It’s been great,” Gravedoni said.

The pizzeria is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET. Gravedoni’s is located on Croix Street, right along the Teal Lake shoreline.

