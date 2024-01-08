Gladstone woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A lucky Gladstone woman won $2,000,000 playing the Cash Multiplier instant game according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

The 30-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at North Bluff Grocery, located at 6287 State Highway M35 in Gladstone.

“I don’t buy instant tickets often, but I play the Daily Spin to Win game every day in hopes of winning the monthly $5,000 giveaway,” the player said. “I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy. She suggested the new $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier game, so that’s what I purchased.

“I scratched the ticket when I got home and had a hard time believing it was real when I saw I won $2 million. I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double check it. When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car,” she added.

The woman chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she says she plans to pay bills and invest.

The free Daily Spin to Win game allows players to spin a prize wheel each day that they log in to their Lottery account. Players can earn bonus credit, retail free play, or entries into a monthly $5,000 giveaway.

Players have won more than $12 million playing $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier, which launched in December. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $84 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 18 $20,000 prizes, and 183 $2,000 prizes.

