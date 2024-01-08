Delta, Menominee County offering free radon test kits for residents

(Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DELTA/MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - January is National Radon Action Month and residents of Delta and Menominee counties can receive free radon test kits during January.

According to a press release from Public Health, Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM), radon is a tasteless, odorless, and colorless radioactive gas that is created through natural processes in soil and rock. As a gas, it then becomes a part of the atmosphere. The level of radon in the outdoor atmosphere is not harmful to people, but radon can concentrate indoors leading to harmful levels within a home.

PHDM says there are no short-term health effects associated with radon; however, long-term exposure to elevated radon levels increases a person’s risk of developing lung cancer. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

According to the EPA, the average national indoor radon level is 1.3 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) and the recommended action level is 4.0 pCi/L. Results from one thousand and forty (1,040) radon tests between 2017-2021 from Delta and Menominee Counties resulted in 15% of these samples reporting radon levels above 4.0 pCi/L. The highest level of radon reported during that time was 43.0 pCi/L.

One test kit per household can be picked up at either the Delta County Office or the Menominee County Office during normal business hours. The household address where the kit will be deployed must be provided when picking up the kit.

