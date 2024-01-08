Deer strikes two vehicles in Sands Township crash

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a deer struck two vehicles in Sands Township on Monday morning.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:40 a.m., responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on M-553 near M-94.

Officers say a 21-year-old Gwinn woman was traveling north on M-553 when a deer ran out and struck her vehicle. A second vehicle driven by a 74-year-old man from Rock also struck the deer causing him to leave the roadway and crash into the trees.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by Forsyth Township Police, Forsyth Township Fire/EMS, UP Health Systems- Marquette and Heavy Hooker Wrecker Service.

