Couples prepare for their wedding at A Bride’s Choice bridal expo

More than 200 brides came to see what U.P. businesses can do for them.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - From decorations to live music, a wedding is full of many moving parts.

A Bride’s Choice in Marquette held its 8th Bridal Show at the Ojibwa Casino. Store Manager Jasmine Verbrigghe said bridal shows help connect businesses and soon-to-be brides.

“A simple Google search is not as simple as it would be in a bigger city,” Verbrigghe said. “So, we like to show everybody the options. Advertising is hard, it’s hard to get your name to be seen all the time and this is a great way to do that.”

General Manager at Mama Russo’s Cindy Baker said these events are a great way for people to see what their catering business has to offer.

“I think it’s important for us to be here today so we can show just a little of who we are and what happens in our kitchen and it’s nice for people to come sample a little piece and have those really wonderful conversations as they are passing by,” Baker said.

After people had time to mingle and try different options for their weddings, brides had the opportunity to watch a fashion show of possible dresses.

Owner of Amp’d Up Entertainment Justin Wichoff said the best part of his job is being a part of people’s special day.

“The people. The people, hands down the people,” Wichoff said. “We are chosen to be an integral part of one of the biggest days of our bride and groom’s lives. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Verbrigghe also said she is hoping to expand the show next year with more booths.

