Classes resume at Michigan State building where 2 students were killed

Berkey Hall in MSU reopens 2024
Berkey Hall in MSU reopens 2024(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University reopened a campus building for classes Monday for the first time since two students were fatally shot inside nearly a year ago.

Muffins and hot chocolate were offered at the front door of Berkey Hall. A therapy dog and counselors were also available for students or staff members who wanted to talk.

"I think it's nice they have everything here for us, and obviously they've made it a bit nicer," sophomore Evan Koleski told the Lansing State Journal. "I had a class that semester so it was weird being back, but I think it should be good."

Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner were killed during evening classes at Berkey Hall last Feb. 13. Another student, Brian Fraser, was fatally shot at a different building. Five more students were wounded by the gunman, who killed himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt.

While classes resumed at Berkey Hall, the rooms where violence occurred have been sealed. Staff offices reopened during the fall term.

"Personally, I think it's a bit inappropriate to open up Berkey Hall not even a year after the incident happened," junior Andrew Nguyen told The Detroit News as he approached the building.

Berkey Hall is home for the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and the Department of Sociology.

