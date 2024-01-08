Arizona Cardinals player returns kindness to family who gave him a ride to a game after flat tire

Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s...
Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers — giving them the ultimate fan experience!(SeatGeek)
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An Arizona Cardinals player is returning the kindness to a family who offered him a ride to a game after his car got a flat tire earlier in the season.

Linebacker Jesse Luketa was 30 minutes away from State Farm Stadium when his tire went flat, and he had less than an hour to make it there by his noon deadline.

“I don’t think this has ever happened to any other professional player, you know across football, basketball, soccer. It’s definitely one for the books. And, extremely grateful and forever indebted to them,” Luketa said at the time.

Luketa’s heart started beating faster as he realized he would be late for warm-ups if he waited for roadside assistance to arrive.

Luckily, the NFL linebacker didn’t have to miss a thing, thanks to the Phillips family, who stopped at a gas station on the way to the game.

He asked them for a ride and made it to warm-ups before the game on time.

Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers – giving them the ultimate fan experience.

The family pulled up to the game sporting #43 jerseys, all supporting Luketa. They even got an up close and personal experience on the sideline, where Luketa was there to greet them.

Luketa gifted the Phillips’ children goodie bags full of Cardinals merchandise.

Copyright 2024 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
snow
System brings accumulating snow tomorrow
After the previous month of on and off ice, anglers set their hooks in at Teal Lake on Sunday
Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season

Latest News

Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years