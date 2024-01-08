American Legion Post #444 kicks off 2nd Yooper Souper Bowl

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post #444 in Baraga is asking the public for donations.

Sunday marked the start of the second year of the Yooper Souper Bowl. The public is encouraged to donate cans and non-perishable food items to the Legion, which will send those donations to St. Vincent De Paul’s Food Pantry in L’Anse.

Vice Commander Lance Heikkinen said it’s important to help out this time of year.

“After the holidays, a lot of them are hurting for food,” Heikkinen said. “So, Bucki, our manager, came up with the idea.”

The Legion is also incentivizing donations by giving donors their first drink for $2, which is the average price for a can of soup.

Heikkinen said they raised more than 500 pounds of food for the pantry last year.

“It’s fantastic, everybody’s willing to help,” Heikkinen said. “It’s a good community, good community effort. We always have good community responses.”

After the large amount of food that was donated last year, Heikkinen said he’s excited to do it again. He recalled when the American Legion brought in the donations to the pantry last year.

“The lady was actually in tears,” Heikkinen said. “They were so happy that we did that.”

The Yooper Souper Bowl will continue until the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Heikkinen encourages the public to come out and donate more than last year for those in need.

