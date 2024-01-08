AAA: State gas price average continues to fall

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The downward trend for gas prices in Michigan stays intact for another week as the state average is down 9 cents since last week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers now pay an average of $2.81 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 39 cents less than this time last month and 52 cents less than this time last year. It also continues to stay lower than the national average, which fell 3 cents over the past week to $3.08 per gallon. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group says “If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see gas prices trickle downward.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest gas price average is $2.64 per gallon in Dickinson County. The highest is $3.06 per gallon in Mackinac County.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.