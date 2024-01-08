AAA: State gas price average continues to fall

The Michigan state average is down 9 cents from a week ago
This price is 39 cents less than this time last month and 52 cents less than this time last year.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The downward trend for gas prices in Michigan stays intact for another week as the state average is down 9 cents since last week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers now pay an average of $2.81 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 39 cents less than this time last month and 52 cents less than this time last year. It also continues to stay lower than the national average, which fell 3 cents over the past week to $3.08 per gallon. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group says “If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see gas prices trickle downward.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest gas price average is $2.64 per gallon in Dickinson County. The highest is $3.06 per gallon in Mackinac County.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP
After the previous month of on and off ice, anglers set their hooks in at Teal Lake on Sunday
Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season
Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gaastra

Latest News

New study finds evidence of ancient predator worms; Trending Topics: Best sledding spots in...
TV6 First Look at the Web 1/7/2024
The exhibition will be available through Jan. 27 and is free to the public.
Beaumier UP Heritage Center presents ‘Claiming Michigan: the 1820 Expedition of Lewis Cass’
After the previous month of on and off ice, anglers set their hooks in at Teal Lake on Sunday.
Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season
The Finland native most recently served as interim associate provost at Minnesota State...
Anne Dahlman to serve as NMU’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs