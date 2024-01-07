Small break from the snow with more on the way

Snow tapers off for a short time for most of Sunday with cloudy skies and winds around 15-20 mph. But more snow is in the forecast for most of this upcoming week starting late Monday into Tuesday morning. Snow approaches from the south and starts in the central and western counties. Snow chances last for most of the upcoming week into most of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light brush of snow in the morning and part of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; snow chances start late at night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate snow showers start in the morning and increase throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; moderate to isolated heavy bands of snow

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers transition into lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered snow showers possible

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow possible

>Highs: 10s

