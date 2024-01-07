Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gaastra
University of Michigan
Gov. Whitmer, Gov. Inslee place wager on College Football Championship
The club hopes to finish renovations before Babb returns home this February.
Border Hounds Motorcycle Club renovates Air Force veteran’s home
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System, Essentia Health end integration plan

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
Ironwood Public Safety on scene of structure fire near Greenbush Street
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say