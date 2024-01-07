Mont Ripley Ski area has reopened after closing for snowmaking

Mont Ripley Ski area has reopened.
Mont Ripley Ski area has reopened.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:32 PM EST
RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday’s snow has helped at least two U.P. ski hills to re-open. Mont Ripley Ski Area in Ripley reopened for skiing and riding on Saturday morning.

Staff said Both Saturday and Sunday the T-bar will be open only to the top and the Husky Chair will reopen on Monday at 3 p.m. Houghton High School’s ski coach Larry Heathman said he’s happy to be practicing in the snow. He also said the mild winter has made it hard for his athletes to train.

“We chase snow all the time and this run behind us is one of the first runs Mount Ripley makes snow on its had snow since they opened and we have been taking advantage of the bottom of the hill and getting as much training in as we can,” Heathman said.

Ski operations staff said only one side of the hill was open Saturday and they plan to have the entire hill up and running by next week depending on the weather.

