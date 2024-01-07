Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership

FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Karamo, a former community college instructor who lost her bid last fall to become Michigan's secretary of state by 14 percentage points, won the chair of the Michigan Republican Party a week ago. She beat a fellow election denier, failed attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti, File)(Joey Cappelletti | AP)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Republican Party has announced significant changes to its leadership.

Chairperson Kristina Karamo has been removed from her position in a 40-5 vote. This comes after 39 Michigan GOP members submitted a petition to remove Karamo over fundraising woes and party organization.

According to the Associated Press, Karamo will not accept the result, claiming the meeting was not official and organized illegally.

Daniel Hartman, Jim Copas, and Robert Owens were the other Michigan Republicans removed from their leadership roles. The party said this is a broader move to restructure the party’s leadership. The reasons for removal include performance and transparency within the party.

The Michigan Republican Party said within the next 30 days, the state committee members will elect new members to fill the vacant leadership positions.

