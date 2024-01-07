Marquette Mountain reopens after snowmaking delay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Riders are back on the slopes of Marquette Mountain after the hill was closed this week for snowmaking.

Representatives said the team has been working hard to open up the runs. They were open earlier in December, but lost the snowpack with the warmer weather.

Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain General Manager, said the resort usually opens in mid-December. She also said although skiers and snowboarders missed the holiday week, the opening is not too much later than usual.

“Today is the day that we re-open to guests, and we’re completely excited and just so happy to have everybody here,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to get outside in the winter and have some fun. I would say we’re winter people up here, and to have these activities to do is awesome.”

Johnson said winter sports brings visitors to the area. She said this helps not only Marquette Mountain but lodging and the service industry as well.

