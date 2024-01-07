Locals embrace nature’s wonders during Hungarian Falls hike

HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, a non-profit organization in Houghton County spent the day inviting locals to learn about nature during a hike.

The sight of waterfalls was one of the many things people saw during the Hungarian Falls Hike in Hubbell. The Keweenaw Land Trust organization said this event is one of several outings done every year. Board Member Nancy Langston said this hike is only a mile long.

“So, we will walk up along the trail here because the road seems a little too icy to safely walk on and then we will come to the middle falls which are part of the sandstone and spectacular and then we will go up to the old lake and dam and then up to the upper falls,” Langston said.

Langston said during the hike board members took a few minutes to educate the public on what they saw. She also said hiking is just part of her organization’s mission.

“Keweenaw Land Trust works very hard to protect open spaces for everybody to enjoy. We protect about 9,000 acres now, 10 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, but what’s important to us is to create natural connections between people and this incredible place and so our main goal is to just get people outside,” Langston said.

While she was trapping on her ice cleats, Langston said she noticed the crowd was more people than she expected.

“We had 15 people signed up, but I think a lot of people signed up, but a lot of people saw that the snow was stopping and said, “Hey let’s go outside and I am watching the dogs and the cars, so I don’t know it looks like 25 or 30 people I think,” Langston said.

All board members in attendance said they were happy to finally see some snow and combine exercise and learning into one event. Their next event will be a snowshoe moonlit hike on January 26.

