Lack of snow cancels SISU Ski Festival race, organizers still celebrate

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - After postponing the SISU Ski Festival Cross Country Ski Race in Ironwood, racers across the midwest had to improvise.

Instead of hosting a 30, 15, and 5-kilometer race, the usual after-party took its place. The party had music, pasties, expo booths, and door prizes. SISU Race Director Jackie Powers said the ski community is resilient.

There are a lot of us who see each other only in the winter skiers have ski friends, So we still want to be with our friends. We still want to celebrate or commiserate together and still want to have that camaraderie,” Powers said.

A racer with the Twin Cities Ski Club said his favorite part of the expo was being involved with the U.P. ski community.

“My favorite part at least is just the SISU expo that we are at right now. The pasties are always amazingly delicious and it’s fun just to see the community up here,” said Ryan Hurwardsen.

The SISU Ski Fest brings more than 900 racers from across the Midwest to compete. Many athletes use this U.P. event as a starting point for a series of large races.

Paul Hagemann is a long-time volunteer and former racer in the Cross Country Ski community. He said despite the cancelation, he believes SISU Ski Fest will come back strong next year.

“We are still expecting a large turnout of over 900 racers. I think we are going to stay at that level for a while but we are looking to improve the race every year,” Hageman said.

Powers also said while races are taking a slow start there are still many trails open now.

