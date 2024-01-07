Ironwood Public Safety on scene of structure fire near Greenbush Street

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Ironwood Public Safety say it is currently on the scene of a structure fire in the Greenbush Street area.

Officers say residents are advised to avoid the area due to traffic control issues. The area will likely be closed off for much of the day.

They also say residents may also experience brown water due to the suppression efforts.

TV6 will update this story as we learn new information.

