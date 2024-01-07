Beaumier UP Heritage Center presents ‘Claiming Michigan: the 1820 Expedition of Lewis Cass’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University is presenting “Claiming Michigan: the 1820 Expedition of Lewis Cass”.

Daniel Truckey, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center director, said this tells the story of the first American expedition to the Upper Great Lakes Region.

In 1820, then-Governor Lewis Cass and his crew traveled about 4k miles by canoe.

They traveled by canoe from Detroit up through Lake Superior to inland Northern Minnesota, down to Lake Michigan and back.

Truckey said many people consider this expedition the point that the U.P. became part of the American story.

“After this expedition you know, over the next 30 or 40 years the Upper Peninsula is going to be very much transformed, and this expedition played a real big part in opening the gate, if you will, to people coming up here and the changes that took place after,” said Truckey.

The exhibition will be available through January 27 at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

It is free and open to the public.

