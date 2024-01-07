Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fisherman gathered on Sunday at Teal Lake in Negaunee to take advantage of the ice after a mild start to the winter.

The lake currently has a clear layer of ice 3-5 inches thick. The DNR’s website says that strongest ice is the clearest and to avoid any ice that looks milky.

Sunday, fisherman on Teal Lake say that the ice is good, but the fishing not so much. They went on to say that the first and last ice are usually the best to fish, but the mild winter has thrown it off this year.

“This is my first time,” Green Bay fisherman Rick Fitchet said. “Usually, we come up for Christmas but there was open water Christmas time.”

“For me the fishing has been very slow,” Negaunee fisherman Dan Lindblom said. “I’ve been out a few times, and I haven’t had a bite yet. We’ve been waiting for the ice.”

Lindblom says that he has been living in Negaunee for 40 years and has had a few warm winters, but this has been the mildest.

“Fishing is all about persistence,” Lindblom said.

Other anglers gave a few tips, saying bass and perch bite better in the evening, pike bite no matter the time of day and the best action is on the North side of the lake.

The DNR has posted their own tips on their website.

