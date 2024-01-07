AdvantEDGE Sports celebrates grand opening of new location

The new space allows for things the gym never had at its last location.
The new space allows for things the gym never had at its last location.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Athletes celebrated the grand opening of the new location of AdvantEDGE Sports on Saturday.

Organizers said there were raffle prizes given out, including a free year-long membership. SavEDGE Eats provided food for the event. A representative said the gym now includes Active Physical Therapy and U.P. Indoor Golf.

There is also an indoor basketball court, cold and hot tubs, and infrared saunas. Dustin Brancheau, AdvantEDGE Owner, said the new space allows for things the gym never had at its last location.

“Today is our grand opening where we’re showing everybody what we have,” Brancheau said. “You know, we’ve got pretty much all the bells and whistles back and ready to go. We’re just having everybody come in and check it out, and have some good food and prizes. Just a good overall time.”

Brancheau said this year is the 10th anniversary of AdventEDGE. He also said the grand opening was not just for pro-athletes, but for adults and youth in the community as well.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System, Essentia Health end integration plan
snow
A snowier weekend is ahead
University of Michigan
Gov. Whitmer, Gov. Inslee place wager on College Football Championship
WLUC File Photo
OSF Healthcare St. Francis limiting visitation due to increased flu activity
Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody

Latest News

The team has been working hard to open up the runs.
Marquette Mountain reopens after snowmaking delay
The Paddy and Don Fitch Family Aquatic Center has served the Delta County community for 35 years.
Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center needs a new pool
Vision boards are an easy and inexpensive way to practice creativity and contemplate your life.
Apiary Life Studio hosts vision board building workshop
Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gaastra