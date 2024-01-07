AdvantEDGE Sports celebrates grand opening of new location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Athletes celebrated the grand opening of the new location of AdvantEDGE Sports on Saturday.

Organizers said there were raffle prizes given out, including a free year-long membership. SavEDGE Eats provided food for the event. A representative said the gym now includes Active Physical Therapy and U.P. Indoor Golf.

There is also an indoor basketball court, cold and hot tubs, and infrared saunas. Dustin Brancheau, AdvantEDGE Owner, said the new space allows for things the gym never had at its last location.

“Today is our grand opening where we’re showing everybody what we have,” Brancheau said. “You know, we’ve got pretty much all the bells and whistles back and ready to go. We’re just having everybody come in and check it out, and have some good food and prizes. Just a good overall time.”

Brancheau said this year is the 10th anniversary of AdventEDGE. He also said the grand opening was not just for pro-athletes, but for adults and youth in the community as well.

