As online wagering surges, MDHHS equips residents with tools to combat addiction

(WLUC) - As the College Football National Championship gets closer, sports betting in the state is at an all-time high.

According to PlayMichigan, online sports betting is the highest it’s ever been with over $560 million in revenue. Gambling can be fun, but for others, it can become a problem. The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) said they have plenty of resources for people struggling with gambling addiction. The Michigan Wolverines will play in the College Football National Championship Monday. As the game gets closer, lots of people across the state will be placing bets to try and get a cash prize. PlayMichigan lead writer Drew Ellis said even though the online betting numbers for the year are down, during football season, numbers jump up.

“September saw a huge jump up, 25.6% increase from 2022,” Ellis said. “October followed with a record number $533 million wagered online. That was a 10.9% jump from October of 2022. In November, it got even bigger--$568.8 million, which is a new record by another $30 million.”

Ellis also said part of the reason football dominates sports betting is because of things like fantasy football.

“You can bet along with games,” Ellis said. “You can make bets while watching the games. You’re watching the games to see how your player props or what your wagers are doing. It’s just created this overall greater interest for football and especially with the Lions doing well and Michigan doing well.”

The MDHHS and PlayMichigan said increased accessibility has made sports betting even more convenient as you can now do it right from your home. While sports betting can be fun when done responsibly, there is also a risk for online gambling disorder. The MDHHS said it can be seen in many forms.

“If the amount of money you are willing to spend gambling is increasing,” said Alia Lucas, MDHHS gambling disorder program manager. “Say, ‘I’m not going to go over five dollars. Once I lose five dollars, that’s it. I’m done. Once that five dollars goes to 50, and once that 50 dollars goes to 100, those are signs that activity is ramping up.”

Lucas said lots of resources are available. If you or anyone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, the MDHHS said you can look for their counseling services or their Gambling disorder symposium on their website.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-270-7117 and the website can be found here.

