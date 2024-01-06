Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center needs a new pool

The Paddy and Don Fitch Family Aquatic Center has served the Delta County community for 35 years.
The Paddy and Don Fitch Family Aquatic Center has served the Delta County community for 35 years.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA Delta Center is beginning a capital campaign to raise funds for a new pool.

The Gladstone Esky Co-Op swim team practices at the Paddy and Don Fitch Aquatic Center on Bay College’s Escanaba Campus. While the pool water is crystal clear for the swimmers, organizers say it’s what’s below the pool that is a problem.

Ralph Curry worked for the college for more than 34 years. He started as building and pool maintenance.

“I remember when [the pool] was brand new. 35 years old. That’s amazing,” Curry said, as a piece of debris flaked off the pipe he was leaning against and fell to the ground. He laughed and pointed at it, “See?”

Curry retired in 2019. He said it’s time for the pool to retire, too. He said that at 35 years old, it’s five years past the pool’s expected 30-year shelf life.

The NLYMCA’s Executive Director, Jonathan Ringel, said when the Delta Center relocated to its current location, Bay College’s old M-Tech building, a new pool was always in the plan.

“The intent at that time was that we would get settled in here, and we would construct a new pool for the community at this location,” Ringel said.

He said building a new pool at the Delta Center would benefit YMCA members.

“Currently, our members do have to travel back and forth across the Bay campus between the aquatic center and the main Y facility,” Ringel said.

Filling in the old pool would also help Bay College.

“What we will do with that facility is kind of open it up, expand our strengthening and conditioning area,” said Bay College President Nerita Hughes, Ph.D. “But then it will also open it up for us to have space for batting.”

Ringle said the Y is just getting started on the pool fundraising.

“The YMCA is in what we call the ‘quiet phase’ right now of a quiet campaign,” Ringel said. “We are preparing to announce more to the community, but we’ve been working for the past year securing support for the campaign.”

TV6 will have updates on the Y’s fundraising campaign as it progresses. Click here to learn more about Northern Lights YMCA.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System, Essentia Health end integration plan
snow
A snowier weekend is ahead
University of Michigan
Gov. Whitmer, Gov. Inslee place wager on College Football Championship
WLUC File Photo
OSF Healthcare St. Francis limiting visitation due to increased flu activity
Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody

Latest News

Vision boards are an easy and inexpensive way to practice creativity and contemplate your life.
Apiary Life Studio hosts vision board building workshop
Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gaastra
The club hopes to finish renovations before Babb returns home this February.
Border Hounds Motorcycle Club renovates Air Force veteran’s home
Sometimes fantasy football can persuade a person to want to start sport betting according to...
As online wagering surges, MDHHS equips residents with tools to combat addiction