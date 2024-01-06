Michigan Arts & Culture Council grants due January 15th

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council said the grant will be a great resource for some local...
The Michigan Arts and Culture Council said the grant will be a great resource for some local youth organizations.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:27 PM EST
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) announced they have begun another round of grant funding.

The organization recently awarded mini grants totaling over $34,000. The money will go to U.P. arts and cultural groups and people this year. MACC grant coordinator Susan Roll said the application deadline is Monday, January 15th. She added there are two ways to apply for a mini-grant.

“Give me an email and I will throw you a phone number and call you back or we can on email,” Roll said. “The other thing you can do is Google ‘Michigan Arts and Culture Council grants.’ That will come up and you can look at grant instructions.”

Roll’s email address is sue@upacalliance.com.

