Marquette Mountain hosts ‘Heikki Lunta vs. El Niño’ party

Marquette Mountain.
Marquette Mountain.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. ski resort is trying to bring a little more snow to the area.

Marquette Mountain hosted a ‘Heikki Lunta vs. El Niño’ party on Friday to celebrate its re-opening on Saturday.

There was food, drinks, family-friendly activities, and bonfires. Sauna on Kuuma even brought a mobile sauna to the party.

Organizers say the event was a way to invite snow to the area.

“We’ve gotten the temperatures to make snow,” said Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain general manager. “Now we would love Mother Nature to bring us some real snow, too. We’ve had a little bit this week, but not in amounts that really help us out much. Temperatures and some real snow – we’d love that to happen.”

Marquette Mountain plans to open Saturday at 10 a.m. For next week’s hours, check Marquette Mountain’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion

Latest News

Sometimes fantasy football can persuade a person to want to start sport betting according to...
As online wagering surges, MDHHS equips residents with tools to combat addiction
The Michigan Arts and Culture Council said the grant will be a great resource for some local...
Michigan Arts & Culture Council grants due January 15th
Organizers said the goal is to deliver a care package to every expecting mother in the two...
Marquette-Alger RESA stuffs care packages for expecting parents
Lack of ice on Lake Superior this winter
NWS reports below average ice cover on Lake Superior