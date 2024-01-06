Marquette Mountain hosts ‘Heikki Lunta vs. El Niño’ party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. ski resort is trying to bring a little more snow to the area.

Marquette Mountain hosted a ‘Heikki Lunta vs. El Niño’ party on Friday to celebrate its re-opening on Saturday.

There was food, drinks, family-friendly activities, and bonfires. Sauna on Kuuma even brought a mobile sauna to the party.

Organizers say the event was a way to invite snow to the area.

“We’ve gotten the temperatures to make snow,” said Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain general manager. “Now we would love Mother Nature to bring us some real snow, too. We’ve had a little bit this week, but not in amounts that really help us out much. Temperatures and some real snow – we’d love that to happen.”

Marquette Mountain plans to open Saturday at 10 a.m. For next week’s hours, check Marquette Mountain’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.