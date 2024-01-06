Border Hounds Motorcycle Club renovates Air Force veteran’s home

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Border Hounds Motorcycle Club is trading revving Harleys for revving power saws.

The club has worked diligently since November 2023 to renovate a club member and Air Force veteran Sam Babb’s home after an accident left him unable to walk.

Border Hounds Motorcycle Club Vice President Jesse Brown said the broader Dickinson County community has expressed support.

“Some of the folks in the community through GoFundMe have raised about $1,300 with the GoFundMe,” said Brown. “Then I had Steve Juul from Town and Country Sales reach out to me and he offered to buy all the flooring for us which was huge.”

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center donated a ramp to be set up outside the home.

Club sponsor Bill Nevens donated a dump trailer for scrap wood. Many of the rooms and doors in Babb’s home needed to be widened to accommodate his wheelchair.

The Border Hound’s current project is the bathroom, which needed to be completely reconstructed in another part of the house.

The club rerouted the plumbing and is currently waiting for the accessible shower and vanity to arrive.

Browns says cash and equipment are perfect items to donate.

“Monetary donations only because we need the things to be purchased yet,” said Brown. “If somebody out there said, ‘Hey, I hear you need x-x-x,’ we would be interested in talking to them and letting them help us out.”

The club hopes to finish renovations before Babb returns home this February.

