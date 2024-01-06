Apiary Life Studio hosts vision board building workshop

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Apiary Life Studio partnered with the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library to organize a vision board workshop.

Amy Turner, Apiary Life Studio founder, said making a vision board typically consists of cutting out words and photos from magazines and gluing them onto cardboard.

Turner said she added some contemplative time to this session. Turner asked participants to list some desires and challenges they’ve been experiencing.

Participants then took the time to open themselves up to the possibilities, and they shared some of these with the other participants. Turner said vision boards are an easy and inexpensive way to practice creativity and contemplate your life.

“Creativity is extremely important for tapping into who we are, allowing us to have some downtime some relaxation time, and some time away from the noise so that we can tap into what’s inside and just be quiet with ourselves, to know who we are separately from the world around us,” said the Apiary Life Studio founder.

Nicole Johnson, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library Librarian, said this is the first event of its kind at the library. Johnson said the library will continue to grow the program offerings for adults.

“For our area, we’re a little more rural up on the West end, so it’s really important to make sure that everyone has something that they can attend no matter their age,” said the librarian. “It’s just a really great way to build community with one another and it’s a time that people can come together and have fun.”

To learn more about the offerings from Apiary Life Studio, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.