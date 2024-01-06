Active snowy pattern for the upcoming week

Moderate snow chances in the forecast for the next five days
Moderate snow chances in the forecast for the next five days(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered snow lingers for most of the day Saturday and into Sunday. Snow tapers off Sunday evening with cloudier skies for the start of Monday. But models are trending towards an active snowy pattern for the week with another round of snow set to move in by Tuesday. Snow bands will intensify around Tuesday night into Wednesday so plan on a slushy start to your Wednesday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate snow showers

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; snow showers in the morning but taper off throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; next round of snow to move in late at night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate snow showers

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered moderate to isolated heavy snow

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with another round of snow showers

>Highs: 10s

