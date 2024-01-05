UP Children’s Museum to host culinary journey

Each restaurant will offer a sampler-size meal of things that are not on its regular menu.
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Culinary enthusiasts will join together for the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s 21st annual Culinary Journey.

The 21-plus event will take place on January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Organizers said 17 restaurants will set up stations around the museum. Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Everyday Wines will provide beer, wine and champagne. There will also be a special mocktail option.

Jessica Hanley, U.P. Children’s Museum Executive Director, said each restaurant will offer a sampler-size meal of things that are not on its regular menu.

“It’s always nice to see what the chefs can make up when they’re left to their own devices and just given a blank slate of, ‘Make us something,’” Hanley said. “You’ve got to be open to having something that you maybe have never tried before, but that’s my favorite way to try stuff.”

Hanley said 250 guests will attend. Tickets are $90 per person or $170 for a couple.

