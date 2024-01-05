Timber Yeti Axe Range hosts ’Bowling Fun League’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league kicked off in Marquette on Thursday.

Timber Yeti Axe Range is hosting its Fun League until the end of the month. Participants throw axes at the range’s digital bowling target, where different parts of the target represent a different number of “pins.”

Timber Yeti’s owner, Avery Smith, says the league is a great introduction to the sport.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Smith. “We have so many people coming here and when they leave, they’re leaving with a smile on their faces. That’s the whole reason why we’re here – to help people just enjoy an activity with their family and friends.”

Even though the league has already started, there’s still time to sign up. You can do so here or at Timber Yeti, then make up missed days any time the range is open.

