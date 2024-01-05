Tickets nearly sold-out for Joe Pera charity comedy show

Comedian Joe Pera
Comedian Joe Pera(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known comedian will return to Marquette for a fundraiser next month.

Joe Pera will perform at a fundraising event for the Marquette Regional History Center. This is the second time Pera has performed to benefit the history center.

The executive director said Pera has been a supporter of the museum and donated a chair from his comedy series to the center’s collection.

“His previous TV show was based on a character in Marquette. So, anyone who is familiar with his show and his comedy knows about Marquette, Michigan. That is what makes it unique,” said Chris Osier, Marquette Regional History Center Executive Director.

Pera will perform two shows on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or in person. As of Friday afternoon, tickets for the 7 p.m. show are sold out, and less than 50 tickets are remaining for the 9:30 p.m. show.

