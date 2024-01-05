Thieves caught on camera stealing packages from UPS truck during delivery, owner says

Thieves in Tennessee reportedly stole several packages from a UPS truck while the driver was out making deliveries. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two men were reportedly caught on camera this week stealing from a UPS truck when the driver was making a delivery in Tennessee.

WMC reports that the theft occurred on Tuesday in the Memphis area just after 5 p.m. at a business on Appling Road.

The business owner shared surveillance camera footage of the theft, where the men can be seen parking their vehicle behind the UPS truck.

The UPS driver then loads up packages to deliver, and the two men board the truck while the worker is away.

The unidentified men grabbed several packages while the driver was inside the business and took off before he returned to the truck.

Memphis police said they are investigating but have not yet released a description of the men in question.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to bomb threat
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody

Latest News

Exercise during pregnancy and postpartum has positive impacts on your body, especially when...
Anytime Fitness of Ishpeming to offer group prenatal, postpartum training sessions
Ishpeming turned out Thursday, attempting to out-donate Negaunee. So far, the two towns are...
Ishpeming competes in 3rd Annual Blood Battle
Hotel General Manager Debs Singleton said this winter the hotel has lost a lot of business due...
Pleasant Moose Lodge in Newberry, Eastern U.P. businesses brace for a slow winter weekend
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections