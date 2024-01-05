State of Michigan seeing COVID-19 uptick during winter while vaccination rates low

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 and other respiratory illness numbers are up for the winter and vaccination rates are down according to the State of Michigan.

According to the State of Michigan’s COVID-19 dashboard, since Sept. 1 there have been 1,984 new reported cases in the Upper Peninsula. That’s an improvement from this time last year.

But the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says vaccination rates statewide could be better.

“Unfortunately, we’re still below 10% in terms of uptake for that most recent COVID-19 vaccine and our influenza vaccine rates are lower than normal this year as well,” Bagdasarian said. “So the reason that we are probably seeing as much COVID and flu as we are is because vaccine uptake has not been great.”

Dr. Robert Van Howe of the Western U.P. and Dickinson Iron District Health Departments says fatigue might also be contributing to lower vaccination rates.

“I think there’s also probably a little bit of COVID fatigue where people are tired of the outbreak and I’m tired of the pandemic,” Van Howe said. “So they’re not as motivated to get the vaccination, but we know about the vaccination at this point is that it is effective in decreasing cases.”

And while there are new COVID-19 variants, Bagdasarian says the state has seen a promising trend. “We are seeing some new variants, but the key really here is that we’re not seeing more people getting severe illness,” Bagdasarian said. “We’re not seeing more people dying from covid. And that means that we have a level of immunity that is somewhat protective.”

Both Bagdasarian and Van Howe say it is not too late for you to get your latest COVID-19 booster. They urge you to contact your local pharmacy or primary care doctor to make an appointment.

