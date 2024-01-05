A snowier weekend is ahead
A clipper system brings some much-needed snow. Snow starts to move into the Western U.P. this evening. It will become widespread by tomorrow morning. Snow continues into Sunday. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ for most areas with locally higher amounts possible. We will also have chances for lake effect snow next week from Tuesday to Thursday.
Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow/drizzle in the Keweenaw. Then, evening snow
>Higsh: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Widespread snow and mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Sunday: Scattered snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow in the morning
>Highs: Low 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in the north
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in the north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.