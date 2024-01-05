A snowier weekend is ahead

A clipper system brings some much-needed snow. Snow starts to move into the Western U.P. this evening. It will become widespread by tomorrow morning. Snow continues into Sunday. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ for most areas with locally higher amounts possible. We will also have chances for lake effect snow next week from Tuesday to Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow/drizzle in the Keweenaw. Then, evening snow

>Higsh: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Widespread snow and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered snow in the morning

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

