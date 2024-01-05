Pleasant Moose Lodge in Newberry, Eastern U.P. businesses brace for a slow winter weekend

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally this time of year, all rooms at Pleasant Moose Lodge in Newberry are at full capacity, employees said.

Hotel General Manager Debs Singleton said this winter the hotel has lost a lot of business due to the lack of snow.

“Cancelations coming in every day and our booking system was booked full and usually, we are packed, and we have snowmobiles running all over the place, so we really miss that, and we rely on that revenue for the winter season,” Singleton said.

Singleton said the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race was canceled because there’s only one inch of snow on the trail.

“It’s very dangerous for the dogs. We can’t groom the trails so it just gets shut down until we get snow and then I hope they will reorganize it and bring it back in,” Singleton said.

Singleton said normally a lot of mushers and fans stay at her hotel. Now, there are not many tourists in town. She also said having no snow impacts all business in the community.

“All our snowplow trucks, our groomers, everybody has shut down and the economy really hurts when we don’t have snow, and we rely on snow here in Newberry,” Singleton said.

WNBY Radio Stations Manager Travis Freeman said even through the snow is delayed, it will soon be here to stay.

“We have had winters like this before, so don’t worry. The snow it is coming and the trail systems, they are prepared. Frost right now is going into the ground and that’s what they need is frost in the ground to get to the trails,” Freeman said.

Freeman remains optimistic and said he expects to see multiple feet of snow by the end of the month or early February.

