NWS reports below average ice cover on Lake Superior

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 5, 2024
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Because of the mild winter and above-average temperatures, Lake Superior has below-average ice cover for the winter.

According to the National Weather Service, on average less than 10% of Lake Superior sees ice cover and this year it is currently less than one percent. NWS Meteorologist Matt Zika said this could have an effect on the lake effect snow for the winter season.

“Obviously with the water temperature still a little bit above normal, if we do get some cooler air masses coming across Lake Superior. Our lake effect snow season may persist a little bit longer into the winter where it usually starts to diminish by the latter part of the winter around late February into March,” Zika said.

Zika said models are trending towards a cooler stretch which could lead to more ice on the water. Organizations like the Superior Watershed Partnership help facilitate research on the importance of ice on the water.

Superior Watershed Partnership program manager Tyler Penrod said they allow scientists to use the Stannard Rock Lighthouse to learn more about ice.

“This very remote lighthouse 45 miles off the coast of Marquette is the perfect spot for scientists to put climate monitoring equipment out in the middle of Lake Superior, where it can’t be affected by everything happening on land from human activity,” Penrod said.

Penrod said the Watershed Partnership is investing in projects to help curb erosion from water when there is a lack of ice.

“The Lakeshore Blvd. project this spring we’ll be breaking ground on the re-naturalization of that coastline and creating a living lakeshore where the public will have access to the water,” Penrod said.

Zika said despite the cooler air on the way, people should be safe and utilize best practices on thinner ice.

