NAMI schedules January support group meetings

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:18 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The National Alliance on Mental Health Alger and Marquette has announced the dates for January group meetings.

The groups are confidential and are free to attend both in-person and online for people who are living with mental illness, and friends or family living with a person with mental illness.

In-person support groups will meet on Monday, January 8, and Thursday, January 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern time at Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) at 1025 West Washington, Suite C in Marquette. A Zoom support group will meet on Thursday, January 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

To receive a Zoom invitation: before 6:45 p.m. on the day of the support group, please email Cindy Bertucci at ckbertucci58@charter.net or call 906-360-7107. Text messages are also acceptable. Future in-person and Zoom support group dates will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.

