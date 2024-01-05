Marshfield Clinic Health System, Essentia Health end integration plan

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System(Northern News Now)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) announced Friday the two organizations have chosen not to move forward with their proposed integration.

In a press release, both health systems said they have engaged in meaningful discussion over the last two years about how their organizations could combine their unique strengths.

In July 2023, Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced that the two health systems have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states.

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have decided that a combination at this time is not the right path forward for the respective organizations, colleagues and patients.

The press release goes on to say that they will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two mission-driven, integrated health systems dedicated to sustainable rural health care.

“As we’ve explored this opportunity, I appreciate the relationships we’ve built with the skilled Marshfield Clinic providers, staff and leaders who share our dedication to excellent care,” says Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman. “Moving ahead, Essentia continues to focus on building innovative partnerships and transforming care for our communities. As a strong, growing organization, we are guided by our mission to make a healthy difference for those we are privileged to serve.”

“Essentia Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health System are high-performing, well-respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward a combination. As we now move our separate ways, Marshfield Clinic looks forward to advancing our 100-year legacy of providing compassionate and accessible care to the communities we serve. Our commitment to continually enhance the level of care we provide remains firmly in place as we look to the future,” says MCHS Interim CEO Dr. Brian Hoerneman.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion

Latest News

WLUC File Photo
OSF Healthcare St. Francis limiting visitation due to increased flu activity
NAMI schedules January support group meetings
For the month of January, the Dickinson Iron District Health Department is offering a discount...
DIDHD offers radon tests at discounted rate
Bay College Center for Youth Health & Wellness
Bay College new Center for Youth Health & Wellness now open