Marquette Fringe to host Midwinter Ball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe and friends will soon have a ball at the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The Midwinter Ball will take place on January 12 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Marquette Fringe is a group with a mission to support the community in experiencing and creating art. Organizers said there will be live jazz music and a DJ. They also said guests are encouraged to wear black or white, but anything is welcome.

Michael Bradford, Marquette Fringe President. said all proceeds go toward putting on the Fall Phantasm event in October.

“Events like this are a good excuse to dress nice, go out,” Bradford said. “Especially when it’s dark and it’s cold, get some more of that community. At the same time, supporting local organizations. An opportunity to both support and have fun while you’re supporting them.”

Tickets are donation-based. They range between $15 and $50.

