Marquette-Alger RESA stuffs care packages for expecting parents

MARQUETTE & ALGER COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Expecting parents in Marquette and Alger Counties may soon receive a care package.

Inside each cooler, volunteers stuffed different tools and resources for new parents.

“It’s a cooler with a Talking is Teaching blanket, diapers, wipes, a magnet with resources and lots of information, plus a book for expecting parents,” said Angela Miller-Porter, Marquette-Alger RESA Great Start Collaborative Director.

Miller-Porter said the goal is to deliver a care package to every expecting mother in the two counties. The group of volunteers has partnered with parental care agencies to help identify pregnant mothers and distribute the packages.

“One of our goals, from the state, is to ensure that every child is born healthy,” Miller-Porter said.

Volunteers stuffed 70 care packages on Friday. Miller-Porter said they can provide almost 500 packages to soon-to-be-parents.

Kyle Riffle is a volunteer. He said he joined the parent group to help give back to others.

“I want to help shape the community that I’m raising my kid in. I have an almost three-year-old little girl. I moved here three years ago from Colorado, and I didn’t know anybody,” Riffle said.

Riffle’s advice to new parents is to reach out and connect with other parents and enjoy the time with their children.

“Through all of the challenges and the fun times, no matter what, it goes by really quick,” Riffle said.

If you are an expecting parent or health care professional looking for a care package, you find more information here.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.