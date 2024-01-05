Light to moderate snow this weekend

Series of systems to spread light to moderate snow across the U.P. through Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a brief reprieve Friday, light to moderate snow chances return this weekend in Upper Michigan as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.

Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow spreading across the U.P. overnight

>Lows: 10s/20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow, fewer towards evening

>Highs: 20s/30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy and cold

>Highs: 10s

