Light to moderate snow this weekend
Series of systems to spread light to moderate snow across the U.P. through Sunday.
After a brief reprieve Friday, light to moderate snow chances return this weekend in Upper Michigan as a series of systems approach from the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains.
Later next week, a strong Central Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to the region starting Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow spreading across the U.P. overnight
>Lows: 10s/20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow
>Highs: 30
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow, fewer towards evening
>Highs: 20s/30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow moving in late
>Highs: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; breezy
>Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy
>Highs: 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; breezy
>Highs: 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy snow; windy and cold
>Highs: 10s
