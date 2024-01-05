Gov. Whitmer, Gov. Inslee place wager on College Football Championship

University of Michigan
University of Michigan(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ahead of the Michigan Wolverine’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Washington Huskies, Governor Whitmer called Washington Governor Jay Inslee to place a friendly wager.

“Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!”

On Monday, the University of Michigan Wolverines will take on the University of Washington Huskies in the College Football National Championship game in Houston, Texas. The state of Michigan wishes the Wolverines the best of luck in the final game.

Governor Whitmer has wagered a pack of Haze and Blue IPA from Big Lake Brewing in Holland, Michigan. The Hazy IPA features Citra and Mosiac hops and real blueberries.

“I’m sure our Huskies will come out on top,” said Governor Inslee. “By the time Penix gets done with the Wolverines, your governor’s next State of the State address will be titled ‘Fix the damn secondary!’

Gov. Inslee wagered a case of wine from the Naches Heights Vineyard Yakima, Washington.

