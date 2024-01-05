Gov. Evers, who called for marijuana legalization, says he'll back limited GOP proposal

The Wisconsin governor said he’s open to a limited medical marijuana program but has not yet seen the Republican proposal
Medical marijuana stored at a dispensary (file image)
Medical marijuana stored at a dispensary (file image)(Juliana Alford)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for full legalization of recreational marijuana, said Wednesday that he is open to a more limited medical marijuana legalization being promoted by Republicans.

“I would think that getting it all done in one fell swoop would be more thoughtful as far as meeting the needs of Wisconsinites that have asked for it,” Evers said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But if that’s what we can accomplish right now, I’ll be supportive of that.”

Republicans have been working behind closed doors for years on a medical marijuana bill and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in December that they would unveil it this month. Republicans have repeatedly rejected calls from Evers and other Democrats to legalize all uses of marijuana, including medical and recreational.

Vos said the proposal would be limited and modeled after the medical marijuana law that had been in place in neighboring Minnesota before it moved to full legalization.

Evers said he was open to a limited medical marijuana program but that he had not yet seen the Republican proposal.

On Friday afternoon, Action 2 News learned some details of the GOP proposal from Representative David Steffen. He says this bill will address very specific conditions in a specific way to provide some relief to cancer patients and those who suffer from PTSD.

“You can expect that for specific, specific and limited number and type of conditions, individuals will be able to get a prescription for a non-smokeable type of marijuana, so there will not be any combustible options available, and they will also be provided through state-operated dispensaries,” said Rep. Steffen.

Wisconsin remains an outlier nationally. Thirty-eight states have legalized medical marijuana and 24 have legalized recreational marijuana. The push for legalization in Wisconsin has gained momentum, as its neighbors have loosened laws.

Marquette University Law School polls have shown large majority support among Wisconsin residents for legalizing marijuana use for years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
UPDATE: Stolen vehicle from Lac La Belle found in Illinois, suspect in custody
Grand Haven man facing multiple identity theft charges stemming from stolen ‘mPerks’ points
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Third Coast Pizzeria owner said even with the state’s minimum wage increase, his business will...
Marquette business reacts to state minimum wage increase
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion

Latest News

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in...
Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican