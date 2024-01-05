Evan Dixon allowed to undertake evaluations for court eligibility in ongoing murder case

Dixon will undergo a competency exam and a criminal responsibility evaluation.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Houghton County attorney Evan Dixon will undergo multiple exams to determine if he is fit to proceed in court.

He appeared via Zoom from the Houghton County Jail for a hearing Friday. He is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Theron Duncan in the Douglass House Saloon bathroom on November 13.

Gogebic County District Court Judge Anna Talaska oversaw the case in place of Houghton County District Court Judge Nicholas Daavettila. There was a conflict of interest as Dixon had legally represented clients in Daavettila’s court before.

After referring Dixon for both a competency exam and a criminal responsibility evaluation, Judge Talaska explained how this will affect Dixon’s case moving forward.

“I do grant the request of the defense for both of those evaluations,” said Talaska. “Given that the preliminary examination that was originally scheduled for today will be adjourned into the future until we determine whether Mr. Dixon is competent to stand trial.”

The prosecution had no objection to the evaluations. A contingent preliminary exam is scheduled 75 days out.

