DIDHD offers radon tests at discounted rate

By Blake Rierson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - For the month of January, the Dickinson Iron District Health Department is offering a discount on radon testing kits, they can be bought for $5.

The radioactive gas can seep into homes through cracks or sump pumps and can only be detected with a test kit.

Dickinson Iron District Health Department Environmental Health Director Wade Dishaw says large quantities of radon can lead to serious health effects.

“The particles that get into your lungs can cause lung cancer,” said Dishaw. “It’s actually the second leading cause of lung cancer in the country. Actually, 20 to 21-thousand people are affected and die every year in the U.S. from radon.”

The testing kit uses a charcoal filter to catch radon particles in the air. Hang the kit no more than five feet from the ground and away from direct sunlight. The health department recommends leaving the testing kit exposed for five days and then sending it to the radon testing lab.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the average radon level in Michigan is almost twice the national average.

Dishaw says homes in Dickinson and Iron County are even more vulnerable to high levels of radon.

“25% in Michigan is what the average is, one in four test results are above the safe levels,” said Dishaw. “Where in Dickinson and Iron County, we are around 30%.”

The lab results are free, so Dishaw suggests homeowners use express postage to deliver the kit before it expires.

