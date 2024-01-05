Dickinson Birth Center sets temporary restrictions due to uptick in respiratory illness

Marshfield Dickinson new build renderings
Marshfield Dickinson new build renderings(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson Birth Center has set temporary visitor restrictions in response to a recent surge in respiratory illness cases in the region.

According to a press release from Marshfield Medical Center, the following restrictions are in place as of Friday:

• Visitors must be free of illness;

• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older;

• Only two designated labor and delivery support people are allowed during delivery;

•After delivery, the two designated labor and delivery support people and grandparents are allowed to visit.

Trenton Rankin, Chief Nursing Officer, said, “With the recent rise in respiratory illness in our area, restricting visitors to the Birth Center is a safety measure to help ensure the health and well-being of our mothers and their newborn children. We will continue to monitor the level of illness in our community and evaluate the visitor restrictions every two weeks. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support to help keep our Birth Center patients safe.”

