Bay College new Center for Youth Health & Wellness now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Center for Youth Health and Wellness is now open. They serve those ages 10-21 with services like sports physicals, vaccinations and sexual and reproductive health care.

The full services aren’t ready just yet. They’ll have that by April 1.

“We are open right now. However, our services will continue to grow and by April first we will be providing the full gamut of services as far as mental health and physical health,” said Mike Snyder, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties Health Officer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided $2.5 million in funding to 26 schools across the state. Bay College and Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties received $75,000 back in February to create the center. Now, they’ll receive $300,000 annually to support the center.

The initial idea for the center came from a discussion about mental health in Delta and Schoolcraft Counties.

“This really started with a conversation between Mike Snyder and myself at the Mental Health Task Force Committee meeting in 2018, and that’s a community group that’s been convened through the ISD to address mental health in issues in Delta and Schoolcraft Counties in particular,” said Amy Reddinger, Bay College vice president of arts and sciences.

Snyder says more services are coming, but the center is open.

“Eventually we will have a health care provider here, a nurse practitioner as well as a master’s level social worker to provide mental health services. Right now, we don’t, we’re just at an RN level, but we’re open for people 10 to 21 to come in,” Snyder said.

The Bay College Center for Youth Health and Wellness is located in the Catherine Bonifas Building on the Bay College campus.

