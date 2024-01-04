Work underway on Gladstone streets, boardwalks and parks

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether attending a game at the Marble Athletic Field or taking a stroll down by the water, the mayor of Gladstone wants community members to know the city is working hard to make it safe for everyone.

Residents who visit Marble Field might notice a new no-parking zone on the west side of South 18th Street. Mayor Joe Thompson said the signs will make the road safer.

“During a game, when it’s really busy down here. Both sides of the streets were lined with vehicles,” Thompson said. “There was barely enough room to get a vehicle through, let alone a fire truck or ambulance.”

The signs followed a street repair project that included additional safety features like new sidewalks and curbs preventing people from parking on the grass next to the athletic field.

The city is also moving forward on the repair of the boardwalk that runs from Saunders Point to the campground. Thompson said the city has the budget to cover half of the repairs, but it needs grants to fill the funding gap before starting work.

“We’ve been applying for grants right along and I don’t know that I’ve heard the latest on the last one,” Thompson said. “We did at the last commission meeting approve applying for another grant.”

Thompson said high water damaged the boardwalk and the funds will ensure it gets fixed right.

The city is also looking at the lease it has for the Jones property next to the Kids Kingdom at Van Cleve Park.

“It’s a very restrictive lease on how you can use that property,” Thompson said. “My contention has always been that we have a lot of lakeshore property in Gladstone, and we don’t need to lease property.”

The city is looking into a less restrictive lease or ending the lease entirely.

Thompson said the city is also moving forward with the developers interested in the North Shore Project.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.