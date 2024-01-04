Water testing lab requests congressional inquiry regarding USPS changes

AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - White Water Associates analyzes Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin water and soil.

The business receives a portion of its test samples through the mail.

Project Manager Bette Premo said samples must arrive within 24 hours to be viable for testing.

“We have a situation where people can take a sample, they can bring it to their local post office [and] send it via priority mail,” Premo said. “Because of our processing center in Quinnesec, Michigan, we get it the next day.”

Premo said the United States Postal Service (USPS) is changing when it will pick up mail from post offices. Instead of picking up mail in the afternoon, she said mail will now be picked up early in the morning.

She explained this creates a small window of time for people to have their mail shipped within the same day.

“If they change that to a morning pick-up, it will make it very difficult for people to take their sample, bring it to the post office and have it picked up and delivered the next day to the laboratories for analysis,” Premo said.

Premo explained she and her team have requested a congressional inquiry. She hopes this inquiry brings attention to the needs of rural communities like the U.P.

“The rural nature of the Upper Peninsula makes it even more critical to have the infrastructure in the postal service in our area,” Premo said.

In a written statement to TV6, a spokesperson for the USPS said, “USPS does not expect any impact to customer service, as transportation remains aligned to meet our published mailing and shipping product service standards.”

TV6 has also emailed Congressman Jack Bergman’s office requesting comment, but we have not heard back.

Premo said the changes are expected to take effect on Monday.

